Pakistan court frees ousted PM Nawaz Sharif and daughter

ISLAMABAD (REUTERS) - Pakistan's High Court on Wednesday (Sept 19) ordered the release from jail of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, suspending the sentences they received from an accountability court in July, domestic media said.

Geo TV and other broadcasters said the court suspended the 10-year sentence for Sharif and the seven-year term given to his daughter Maryam Nawaz over corrupt practices linked to his family's ownership of upscale London flats.

This story is developing.