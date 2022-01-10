Pakistan clearing roads to resort town after deadly blizzard

ISLAMABAD • Rescuers in Pakistan were working yesterday to clear routes to a locked-in hill town sheltering thousands of tourists after 22 people died in vehicles trapped by heavy snow.

The resort town of Murree, some 70km north-east of the capital Islamabad, was inundated with tourists and day trippers last week after unusually heavy snow turned it into a winter wonderland.

But a blizzard from last Friday felled trees and blocked narrow roads leading in and out of the town, which clings to steep hills and valleys at an altitude of 2,300m.

"It was not snow, and not even heavy snow, it was unprecedented... with four to five feet (120cm to 152cm) in a few hours," Mr Tariq Ullah, an administrative official in nearby Nathia Gali, told Agence France-Presse yesterday.

"(I) never saw such a huge snowstorm in my life. There were strong winds, uprooted trees, avalanches. People around were terrified, each having his or her own account of suffering."

Officials said nearly 100,000 visitors in thousands of vehicles had thronged the town by Friday, causing an enormous traffic jam even before the blizzard.

They said 22 people died in vehicles trapped in the snow overnight last Friday - either from cold, or carbon monoxide poisoning from exhaust fumes generated by drivers running engines to keep warm.

They included 10 children - six who died alongside their mother and father, who was a policeman. "We are switching on the heater and going to sleep," Dawn newspaper quoted Assistant Inspector Naveed Iqbal as saying in a final call to his son in the capital.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was shocked and upset by the tragedy, but that the unprecedented snowfall and rush of people "caught district administrative (staff) unprepared".

Several Pakistan newspapers, however, excoriated administrators yesterday, noting that the country's weather bureau had warned as early as last Thursday of the approaching blizzard.

"All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain alert during the forecast period," the National Weather Forecasting Centre said last Thursday.

The authorities have promised to carry out an investigation.

The Pakistani military said all survivors from cars trapped along the route to Murree had been taken to shelters in the town.

More than 1,000 abandoned vehicles along the route were hampering efforts by bulldozers to clear snow from roads, and in some areas troops were using shovels.

