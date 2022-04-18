Pakistan calls on Taliban to act against militants on Afghan soil

ISLAMABAD • Pakistan said yesterday that incidents of its security forces being targeted in cross-border attacks from Afghanistan had risen significantly, and called on the Taliban authorities to act against militants, a day after purported air strikes by Pakistan.

The incident has increased already simmering tensions between the neighbours.

The Taliban authorities last Saturday summoned Pakistan's ambassador in Kabul to protest against the strikes.

The Taliban denies harbouring Pakistani militants, and is infuriated by a fence that Islamabad is erecting along their 2,700km border known as the Durand Line, which was drawn up in colonial times.

A local Taliban official and residents said the strikes were carried out by Pakistani aircraft inside Afghan airspace.

Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement yesterday: "In the last few days, incidents along Pak-Afghan border have significantly increased, wherein, Pakistani security forces are being targeted from across the border."

It added that the attacks were being carried out "with impunity" and that Islamabad had repeatedly asked the Afghan authorities to act to stop them, but to no avail.

It said seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in the border area of North Waziristan last Thursday.

North Waziristan borders the eastern Afghan province of Khost, where the strikes are said to have taken place last Friday.

The Taliban authorities say they have controlled cross-border attacks since taking over the country in August last year.