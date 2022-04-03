Pakistan army chief says his country seeks to expand ties with the US

ISLAMABAD • Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said his country seeks to expand its relationship with Washington, a day after Islamabad protested to the United States embassy over alleged interference in its internal affairs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that Islamabad had given a protest note to the American embassy over what he described as a foreign conspiracy to oust him from power.

"We share a long history of excellent and strategic relationship with the United States, which remains our largest export market," Gen Bajwa told a security conference in Islamabad yesterday.

Also highlighting the close diplomatic and business relationships with longtime ally China, Gen Bajwa added: "We seek to expand and broaden our ties with both countries without impacting our relations with the other."

Faced with a tight no-confidence vote today that could see him ousted after defections from his ruling coalition, Mr Khan has been alleging in his campaign to remain in power that a foreign-funded conspiracy is backing his ouster after he visited Moscow in February.

The US embassy in Islamabad did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The White House has denied that the US had been seeking to remove Mr Khan from power.

Mr Khan met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on the day Russian forces invaded neighbouring Ukraine.

Gen Bajwa said Pakistan is deeply concerned over the conflict in Ukraine, adding that his country also enjoys longstanding relations with Russia, but "despite legitimate concerns by Russia, its aggression against the smaller countries can't be condoned".

Mr Khan yesterday reiterated that the move to remove him is an attempt at regime change backed by the US. He told a group of foreign journalists that "the move to oust me is (a) blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States".The premier's allies and many dissidents in his party have said they plan to vote against him. If Mr Khan loses, he will be Pakistan's first elected prime minister to be voted out in Parliament.