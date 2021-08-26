Pakistan, China will gain the most from Taleban's return to power in Afghanistan

US Bureau Chief
Kabul's surrender to the Taleban will reverberate across the region, analysts say.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
WASHINGTON - The Taleban's return to power in Afghanistan is a big win for Pakistan as well as a net gain for China, but a loss for India, Asia analysts say.

Afghanistan is not important for the United States unless it produces terrorism targeting Americans and US interests - which it has before and could well do again.

