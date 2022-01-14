Over a million Indians to gather beside Ganges, defying Covid-19 surge

A large number of devotees are expected to take a holy dip in the sacred river, despite a 30-fold rise in coronavirus cases in the past one month. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
56 min ago

UTTAR PRADESH (REUTERS) - Hundreds of thousands of Hindu worshippers are expected to gather on the banks of the Ganges river on Friday (Jan 14) for a holy bathe despite a 30-fold rise in coronavirus cases in the past one month.

A large number of devotees are expected to take a holy dip in the sacred river that flows through the eastern state of West Bengal, which is reporting the most number of cases in the country after Maharashtra state in the west.

In the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, thousands of devotees are likely to throng at banks of the Ganges river in the holy city of Prayagraj, as Hindus celebrate the Makarsankranti festival.

On Friday morning, many maskless devotees marched towards the river as vendors sold flowers and other wares on both sides of the road.

Last year, a big religious gathering in northern India contributed to a record rise coronavirus.

The country is again facing a surge in coronavirus cases, fuelled mostly by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, but hospitalisations are low, with most people recovering at home.

On Friday, the health ministry reported 264,202 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking India's total tally to 36.58 million.

Deaths from Covid-19 rose by 315, with total mortalities now at 485,350, the ministry said.

More On This Topic
India's new Covid-19 cases hit seven-month high as court allows Hindu festival
India's holy Ganges River gives up its coronavirus dead
Related Stories
Cypriot scientist says findings showing Deltacron Covid-19 variant isn't error
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase
China rushes to develop an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine as doubts grow over local jabs
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
More contagious, less severe: What we know about Omicron
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.