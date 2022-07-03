Over 100 dead as floods continue in Bangladesh

DHAKA (XINHUA) - The death toll from Bangladesh's unprecedented floods has risen to over 100, the authorities said on Sunday (July 3).

According to a daily flood report of the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room, the floods have killed 102 people in 27 out of 64 flood-affected districts between May 17 and June 28.

Most victims died from drowning, snake bites and lightning in the flood-hit areas, the report showed.

At least seven deaths were reported in the last 24 hours as of Sunday morning.

With roads washed away by the floods triggered by heavy seasonal rains and the onrush of water from hills, Bangladeshi authorities have been battling to deliver supplies in many north-eastern and northern districts.

The floods have also caused widespread damage to houses and crops across vast swathes of the country's northern and north-eastern regions.

Bangladeshi State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman earlier told reporters that both the government and private agencies have been working together in the greater Sylhet region worst hit by the floods.