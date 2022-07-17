Ousted leader says he took all possible steps to prevent crisis

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka's ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled overseas last week to escape a popular uprising against his government, has said he took "all possible steps" to avert the economic crisis that has engulfed the island nation.

Mr Rajapaksa's resignation was accepted by Parliament on Friday. He flew to the Maldives and then to Singapore after hundreds of thousands of protesters came out on the streets of Colombo a week ago and occupied his official residence and offices.

Sri Lanka's Parliament met yesterday to begin the process of electing a new president, as a shipment of fuel arrived to provide some relief to the crisis-hit nation.

During the proceedings, Mr Dhammika Dasanayake, secretary-general of Sri Lanka's Parliament, formally read out Mr Rajapaksa's resignation letter, the contents of which had not previously been made public.

In his letter, Mr Rajapaksa said Sri Lanka's financial crisis was rooted in years of economic mismanagement that pre-dated his presidency, along with the Covid-19 pandemic that drastically reduced the country's tourist arrivals and remittances from foreign workers. "It is my personal belief that I took all possible steps to address this crisis, including inviting parliamentarians to form an all-party or unity government," the letter said.

Parliament will next meet on Tuesday to accept nominations for the post of the president.

A vote to decide the country's leader is set to take place on Wednesday.

Six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, an ally of the Rajapaksas who is the sole representative of his party in Parliament, has been sworn in as acting president until then.

Mr Wickremesinghe, whom protesters want gone too, was selected as the ruling party's candidate for president last Friday, leading to the prospect of further unrest should he be elected.

The opposition's presidential nominee is Mr Sajith Premadasa, while the potential dark horse is senior ruling party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma.

Mr Wickremesinghe said yesterday that he will implement an urgent relief programme to provide fuel, gas and essential food items to struggling Sri Lankans. He also promised to enter into a dialogue with protesters on reducing government corruption.

Over 100 police and security personnel with assault rifles were deployed on the approach road to Parliament yesterday, manning barricades and a water cannon to prevent any unrest, though there were no signs of any protesters.

Street protests over Sri Lanka's economic meltdown simmered for months before boiling over on July 9, with protesters blaming the Rajapaksa family and its allies for runaway inflation, shortages of basic goods, and corruption.

Days-long fuel queues have become the norm in the nation of 22 million people, while foreign exchange reserves have dwindled to close to zero and headline inflation hit 54.6 per cent last month.

Sri Lanka received the first of three fuel shipments yesterday, Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said. These were the first shipments to reach the country in about three weeks.

"Payments completed for all 3," the minister said in a tweet.

Separately, the International Monetary Fund said that debt-restructuring talks with Sri Lanka will proceed "quite quickly" as soon as a new government is in place.

The talks should see swift progress when a new finance minister takes the helm since the development bank's team has already hammered out a lot of technical negotiations, managing director Kristalina Georgieva said in an interview yesterday with Bloomberg at the conclusion of the Group of 20 meeting of finance chiefs in Bali, Indonesia.

"Of course, we are very deeply worried about the people of Sri Lanka and we hope there would be the wisdom to come up with a government with authority to move the country out of this terrible crisis," she said.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG