Ordinary people respond like their own family is in peril

An out-of-breath woman trudges in, aided by two young men. The Covid-19 patient is teetering close to a collapse. "I am dying. I am dying," she screams.

Just when it seemed all doors had been slammed shut, this family has found one ajar.

After being shunted from one hospital to another for days, they have come to a Sikh temple in Ghaziabad, near Delhi, desperate for a few hours of medical oxygen. And it does not let them down.

A volunteer calms the woman and gives her a face mask attached to an oxygen cylinder. Finally, she breathes with some ease.

For over a week, this 24/7 drive-in oxygen camp set up by the non-profit Khalsa Help International at a gurdwara, or Sikh temple, has been a lifesaver for thousands.

When all else fails, families flock here with patients for a few hours of reprieve as they continue their hunt for oxygen or a hospital bed.

Fitful coughs and plaintive wails rend the air but hope lingers too.

"I am relieved somewhat," said Anshul, 28, as she used a newspaper to fan her father who lay on a cot at the camp last Wednesday. They had been there for more than seven hours and her 61-year-old father's condition had stabilised.

A volunteer kept a close eye on cylinder gauges as he walked past a long row of patients breathing in oxygen under a cloth canopy. Another distributed water to families waiting in the 40-degree-plus summer heat of north India.

Inside the gurdwara, others made calls to arrange delivery of oxygen from faraway places in Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Across the country, as anguished people struggle to keep their loved ones alive, they have found solace in the kindness of strangers.

Ordinary men and women have become pandemic superheroes.

An auto rickshaw driver in Bhopal sold his wife's jewellery to convert his vehicle into a makeshift ambulance.

A man in Mumbai sold his SUV for 2.2 million rupees (S$39,500) to buy oxygen cylinders for people.

In Varanasi, a 23-year-old labourer used his bike rigged to a wooden trolley as an ambulance to ferry sick people to hospital.

The generosity can be strikingly intimate, like when a lactating mother in Bangalore donated breast milk to a premature baby whose mother had died of Covid-19 last week.

The country has come together in a crisis that has largely flattened class, caste and gender inequalities, with these hopeful stories dispelling the miasma of despair.

As Indians see avoidable deaths - more than 3,000 a day now - and painful images, individuals and companies are donating, from a few hundred rupees to millions.

As calls for help ring out across social media, ordinary people are responding like their own family is in peril, arranging oxygen or life-saving drugs for perfect strangers.

When unknown students in Rajkot handed Mrs Faizada Raheem eight tablets of a now-elusive drug called Decmax for her husband battling Covid-19 at home, she was shocked to see only 40 rupees on the pharmacy bill.

"It had taken three people three days to find this medicine in Bangalore, and speed-post it to me in Rajkot. I was expecting hiked prices, but they didn't even collect the money from me," she said.

In many towns, an army of anonymous volunteers work their phones to verify and update public databases listing suppliers of critical drugs and oxygen. Hundreds of unnamed students call government helplines on behalf of sick and overwhelmed families.

People like Mr Srinivas B. V. of the Indian Youth Congress and Ms Charu Pragya of the Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing have become household names for those who have exhausted all other avenues. When Mr Yoganandam in Gurgaon lost his father to Covid-19 and desperately tweeted about his mother struggling in a hospital that was out of oxygen, some people tagged Mr Srinivas and others at 10.53pm on Friday.

By 1.49am, Mr Srinivas had responded with photos of volunteers outside the hospital, holding a jumbo oxygen cylinder. "So that the breathing doesn't stop," Mr Srinivas tweeted in Hindi.

And the dead are not forgotten.

In Bangalore, a team called Mercy Angels has helped bury or cremate more than 1,000 bodies.

"When someone dies of Covid, their families are either sick themselves or are quarantined. Some are afraid to touch the body," said Mr Tanveer Ahmed, a corporate recruiter turned volunteer.

Dignified last rites are difficult to achieve when bodies line up for over 24 hours. The volunteers do their best. As a wailing daughter threw herself on her dead father's body last Thursday, Mr Ahmed gently lifted her off, and offered her gloves and a mask.

Volunteers do this at great risk to themselves and their families. After his seventh burial in one day, Mr Ahmed stopped his ambulance for a minute by his house, to wave to his children from afar.

When his daughter ran towards him, he yelled: "Don't touch me!"