Ordinary in India but exquisite elsewhere

An armchair originating from Chandigarh gets cast as a modernist icon and collectible artwork

Rohini Mohan‍ India Correspondent In Bangalore
  • Published
    35 min ago
When shopping online for furniture these days, it is nearly impossible to miss a particularly linear wooden armchair with V-legs and a cane woven seat.

For about three years now, decor pages on Instagram and Pinterest have placed the angular chair beside plush sofas in Manhattan studios, around great Belgian dining tables or as a warm accent piece beside a French window.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on November 14, 2021, with the headline 'Ordinary in India but exquisite elsewhere'. Subscribe
