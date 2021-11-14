For Subscribers
Letter From Bangalore
Ordinary in India but exquisite elsewhere
An armchair originating from Chandigarh gets cast as a modernist icon and collectible artwork
When shopping online for furniture these days, it is nearly impossible to miss a particularly linear wooden armchair with V-legs and a cane woven seat.
For about three years now, decor pages on Instagram and Pinterest have placed the angular chair beside plush sofas in Manhattan studios, around great Belgian dining tables or as a warm accent piece beside a French window.