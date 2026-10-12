Opposition, journalists allege police abuses during India protests

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Security personnel detaining demonstrators during a protest in New Delhi on Oct 11.

NEW DELHI – Opposition leaders and journalists accused the police of heavy-handed tactics during weekend demonstrations, as the authorities locked down New Delhi on Oct 12 ahead of a fresh rally against the election chief.

The authorities deployed thousands of personnel across central Delhi for a third straight day, erecting heavy metal barricades and closing key metro stations before a march called by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.

The protests were triggered by allegations of misconduct during a nationwide voter roll revision that critics say could benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Election Commission of India, which oversees the voting process in the world’s most populous nation, has denied wrongdoing.

But attention has increasingly shifted to the police’s response after a chaotic weekend in which thousands of protesters, including members of the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, were detained, according to local media reports.

Most of those detained, including three top leaders of the CJP, have since been released.

Opposition figures have accused the authorities of trying to suppress dissent through mass detentions.

Parliamentarian John Brittas of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) alleged he was “manhandled, dragged, assaulted” by the police during demonstrations on Oct 11 .

“This is not merely an assault on an MP. It is an assault on democratic freedoms and the rule of law,” Brittas said.

The police did not respond to questions on detentions or their actions during a news conference on Oct 11 .

Several journalists covering the protest said they were detained despite prominently displaying their press cards.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said at least 16 journalists were detained during the weekend protests, calling the actions “unacceptable”.

‘Nothing to fear’

The capital was bracing itself for a fresh showdown on Oct 12 , with Gandhi, leader of the Congress party, urging supporters to join a march to the Supreme Court.

“There is nothing to fear,” he said on social media on Oct 11 . “These cowards can do absolutely nothing to us.”

Hundreds of yellow metal barricades were set up on roads leading to central Delhi, while six major metro stations remained shut.

The leaders of the CJP, which has millions of social media followers, have pledged to continue their protests until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar steps down.

The protests have become one of the most significant political challenges of Modi’s third term, drawing together opposition parties, student groups and activists angered by the voter roll revision.

The revision resulted in more than 133 million names being removed from electoral lists, according to media reports.

Critics say the measure has disproportionately affected minorities, particularly Muslims.

Election authorities say the move was intended to eliminate duplicate, deceased and fraudulent entries. AFP