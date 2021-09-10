Online classes leave Indian schoolkids out in the cold, report finds

A new report has revealed the narrow reach of online schooling in India and the crippling impact this has had on children's education across the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only 8 per cent of children in rural parts of the country who were surveyed for the report are studying online regularly, and as many as 37 per cent are not studying at all, according to Locked Out, an "emergency report" on school education released on Monday.

In urban India, the figure is better, but marginally so, with 24 per cent studying online regularly and 19 per cent not studying at all.

The survey was carried out last month and factored in responses from nearly 1,400 children and their parents spread across 15 states and union territories.

Primary and upper-primary schools in India have been shut for 17 months, depriving children of their right to education, as well as nutrition and a healthy social life. Many poor Indian families depend on midday meals provided at government schools for their children's nutrition.

The prolonged closure of schools has also had an effect on children's reading abilities, according to the report. More than 75 per cent of parents said they felt that their child's reading abilities had declined during the lockout, and over 90 per cent of them said schools should reopen.

"The fig leaf of online education masked the elephant of school exclusion for the best of 17 months. The fact that this monumental injustice remained virtually unquestioned for so long is a telling indictment of India's exclusive democracy," said the report.

The pandemic has been relatively under control in India since a calamitous second wave in May, with a little more than 40,000 cases reported daily at the moment.

Since the start of this month, certain states have begun reopening schools, not just for senior grades, but also for those between grades six and eight.

While the risk of children contracting Covid-19 at school has been cited as the reason for keeping them shut, the loss of learning seems to be a bigger concern for the survey's respondents. Less than 10 per cent of the respondents were concerned about or opposed to reopening schools.

Dr Reetika Khera, an associate professor of economics at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, told The Straits Times: "Many of the rest looked at us with disbelief when we asked whether they felt schools should reopen. They could not understand why schools should remain shut when literally everything else is open - banks, public transport, malls and cinemas in metros and so on."

She is part of the coordination team that put together the report, relying on results gathered by nearly 100 volunteers.

"Moreover, please bear in mind that the adults in the homes of these children have to go out to earn money each day and children living in congested urban settlements mill about their neighbourhoods, so the disease risk is there even when schools are shut," said Dr Khera.

A key reason why children in India have been unable to participate in online schooling is the lack of access to a smartphone. About half of the sample households in the rural areas surveyed did not have one.

A key reason why children in India have been unable to participate in online schooling is the lack of access to a smartphone. About half of the sample households in the rural areas surveyed did not have one. Even among households with a smartphone, the proportion of children who are studying online regularly is just 31 per cent in urban areas and 15 per cent in rural areas.

Even among households with a smartphone, the proportion of children who are studying online regularly is just 31 per cent in urban areas and 15 per cent in rural areas.

The team behind the report hopes its findings will lead to greater awareness about the catastrophic consequences of the lockout and contribute meaningfully to ongoing discussions on how to reopen schools safely.

"I think there is consensus that even a few hours a week of in-person contact with the teacher can help students immensely," said Dr Khera.