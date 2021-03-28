One killed, bombs thrown as West Bengal goes to the polls

KOLKATA • One person was killed and bombs were thrown at a polling station as India's worst hotbed of political violence West Bengal held elections, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to unseat one of his fiercest opponents.

Victory in the eastern region of 90 million would be a massive achievement for Mr Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as it looks to expand its power base beyond its Hindi-speaking northern heartlands.

In a state where thousands of people have died since the 1960s, fresh incidents of violence were reported yesterday, with the police saying a mob threw bombs at a polling station, seriously injuring an officer.

The president of the BJP in the state, Mr Dilip Ghosh, said one of its supporters was killed by members of the ruling Trinamool Congress party in the same area in the early hours.

"His body was found in the compound of his mud hut," he said.

Because of the need for extra security, the election is being held over eight phases and will conclude on April 29.

The campaign has seen huge rallies despite a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in India in recent weeks, including around 800,000 people attending one Modi event in Kolkata.

An Election Commission official told AFP that there were long queues outside polling stations because of Covid-19 measures and problems with voting machines.

The north-eastern state of Assam also went to the polls yesterday, in the first of three phases, while Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will vote on April 6. Results from all are due on May 2.

The election in West Bengal is the most important, with the BJP pushing hard to win power in the Bengali-speaking region for the first time.

But the party faces a tough opponent in incumbent chief minister Mamata Banerjee, 66, a firebrand whose Trinamool Congress party ended three decades of communist party rule in 2011.

The campaign has been marked by violence, with the BJP claiming that more than 100 of its workers have been killed over the past two years, and the Trinamool making similar claims.

Also, activists from both parties have been shot or hacked to death.

Crude bombs, available on the black market for as little as 100 rupees (S$1.85), have also been used to kill, maim or intimidate voters.

The mutilated body of one BJP activist, Mr Sukhdev Pramanik, was found face down in a pond in the village of Chandpara in December.

Political analyst Arati Jerath said Ms Banerjee has been at the forefront of trying to form an "anti-Modi opposition front".

In Assam, the BJP is head of an alliance and is hopeful of retaining power against a strong coalition of Congress and smaller regional parties. The state, home to 32 million people, is polarised along ethnic and religious lines, with immigration from neighbouring Bangladesh one of the biggest campaign issues.

A "citizenship list" in Assam state in 2019 left out almost two million people - many of them Muslims - who were unable to prove they were Indian. It is a process many fear the BJP wants to roll out nationwide.

