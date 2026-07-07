Nurse in India allegedly injects husband with toilet cleaner after previous murder bid fails

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Sandhya injected a toxic mixture of toilet cleaner and crushed sleeping pills into her husband and pushed him from the bed.

NIZAMABAD, India – A 32-year-old woman, working as a nurse at a private hospital in India, has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband by injecting toilet cleaner into his veins through a cannula. The incident took place in the city of Nizamabad in the Telangana state.

The victim was undergoing treatment after he survived an earlier murder attempt, news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) reported.

The accused has been identified as Sandhya. She killed her husband, Dayini Prashanth, 35, by injecting toilet cleaning liquid, along with crushed sleeping pills, into his intravenous (IV) line on June 30.

According to police officials, Sandhya carried out this act so she could continue her extramarital relationship with a 35-year-old man named Anil .

An investigation into the matter was carried out after a complaint was filed by the victim’s mother, who raised suspicion about the cause of his death.

Prashanth had been working in the Gulf for the past two years before he returned to India on June 27.

The police said Sandhya considered him an obstacle to her extramarital relationship with Anil. She later hatched a conspiracy with the help of Anil and his friend to eliminate her husband.

During interrogation by the authorities, it came to light that the accused killed Prashanth after an earlier attempt to kill him by pushing him off a terrace failed.

Police officials said that Anil’s friend visited Prashanth’s home on June 29 and made him consume a high volume of liquor. He then took the victim to the terrace of the building and pushed him, in line with Sandhya’s instructions.

The victim survived but suffered serious injuries. At that time, Sandhya convinced Prashanth he had accidentally fallen over while drunk, and had him admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

They later shifted him to a private hospital and brought him home.

As part of the trio’s plan, Sandhya injected a toxic mixture of toilet cleaner and crushed sleeping pills into her husband and pushed him from the bed , which led to his death. THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK