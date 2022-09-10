'Nobody knows where their village is': New inland sea swamps Pakistan

MEHAR, Pakistan - From a hastily erected embankment protecting Mehar city, mosque minarets and the price board of a gas station poke above a vast lake that has emerged, growing to tens of kilometres wide.

Beyond this shoreline in southern Sindh, hundreds of villages and swathes of farmland are lost beneath the water - destroyed by floods that have affected nearly a third of Pakistan.

"Nobody knows where their village is anymore, the common man can no longer recognise his own home," Ayaz Ali, whose village is submerged under nearly seven metres (23 feet) of water, told AFP.

The Sindh government says more than 100,000 people have been displaced by this new body of water, brought by record rains and the Indus River overflowing its banks.

Across the country, about 33 million people have been affected by the flooding, nearly two million homes and businesses destroyed, 7,000km (1.3 miles) of roads washed away and 256 bridges knocked out.

A bus conductor with a sharp memory, Ali acts as a navigator for the navy, identifying each submerged village by the pattern of electricity pylons and distinct tree lines.

Navy volunteers cruise the waters on two lifeboats delivering aid donated by locals, ferrying people in need of medical care back to the city.

With Ali's help, they search out patches of high ground where families still shelter, refusing to evacuate despite a desperate situation worsened by the scorching heat.

"Their homes and belongings are so precious to them," said one serviceman, who asked not to be named, looking out at the expanse of water.

"When I joined the navy, I could never have imagined doing this," he added.

Engine cut, the boat navigates slowly through the tops of trees, and heads duck under power lines ahead of a hamlet of crumbling houses encircled by water.

'How can we leave?'

This time, dozens of people are waiting.

Many still refuse to leave their homes, concerned their livestock - all that they have left - will be stolen or will die, and fearing a worse situation at the makeshift relief camps that have sprung up all over the country.

"Our life and death is linked with our village, how can we leave?" said Aseer Ali, kneedeep in water, refusing to let his wife, who is eight months pregnant, evacuate.