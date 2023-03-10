No unguided treks for foreigners in Nepal come April 1

Foreign trekkers looking to do a solo or independent trek in Nepal will not be able to do so come April 1, as a new rule kicks in mandating that they hire a guide or porter before setting off.

The country’s national tourism promotion body Nepal Tourism Board, which includes trekking and mountaineering associations, made the decision on March 2 due to increasing safety concerns.

The rule will not apply to Nepali trekkers.

Mr Nilhari Bastola, president of the Trekking Agencies Association of Nepal, told The Kathmandu Post that making guides mandatory for trekkers would increase employment and ensure the safety of travellers.

“Every year, some 10 to 15 trekkers go missing,” said Mr Bastola, explaining that these were made up mostly by free independent trekkers who do not book their treks through a tour agency, also known as FITs.

He added that the decision would generate jobs for 40,000 Nepalis, by his estimation, if the rule is enforced.

A guide’s fees can range from US$25 (S$34) to US$50 for a day-long trek, according to Mr Bastola. The fee is much higher on the long and difficult trekking routes - ranging from US$100 to US$200 a day.

The move is also seen by many as an effort to boost Nepal’s ailing tourism industry, which is forecasted to reach 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

Nepal received 1.19 million foreign tourists in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic with trekkers making up 300,000 of arrivals, according to statistics from Nepal’s Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

Some experts, however, said the move is a restriction on the free movement of trekkers, particularly for those going to Nepal to experience adventure.

Senior tourism entrepreneur Basant Raj Mishra said such a rule would need proper research before implementing it.

“Trekkers come here for adventure. They want a free movement,” he said. “Imposing mandatory rules on free movement is always counterproductive.”

Free independent travellers are mostly well-experienced and very individualistic travellers, which is why they try to keep some degree of freedom by not booking everything on a trip in advance, said The Kathmandu Post.

Another mountain guide The Straits Times spoke to said that the decision was one that sweeps other safety lapses in the overall system of Nepal’s trekking industry under the rug.

Mr Niraj Karki, a mountain guide who has been working in the Himalayas for eight years, said: “A good, experienced guide is irreplaceable. But not every guide will be of that standard.”

The lack of refresher training for certified guides was one such issue he raised, citing other problems such as poor weather forecasting infrastructure or a centralised system that could track the amount of people along a trekking route as steps the industry could take in order to improve safety.

“It will be a huge challenge to enforce this along all the trails and even so, the problems can’t be rectified by mandating that every trekker is accompanied by a guide,” said Mr Karki.