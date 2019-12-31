No ceasefire plans in Afghanistan, says Taleban

KABUL • The Taleban yesterday denied agreeing to any ceasefire in Afghanistan after rumours swirled of a potential deal that would see a reduction in fighting after more than 18 years of war.

"In the past few days, some media have been releasing untrue reports about a ceasefire... The fact is that, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no ceasefire plans," the Taleban said in a statement.

The statement from the insurgents comes as local and international forces brace themselves for another bloody winter amid United States-Taleban talks to end the violence in Afghanistan.

Deadly bouts of fighting have continued even as Washington negotiates with the militants in a bid to reduce America's military footprint in the country, in return for the insurgents ensuring an improved security situation.

Afghanistan is also struggling with an ongoing political dispute after officials announced preliminary results in the latest presidential elections that put President Ashraf Ghani on track to secure a second term.

Elections authorities have yet to declare the results as final after receiving over 16,000 complaints about the polls, with the ultimate tally expected in the coming weeks.

The Taleban has long viewed Mr Ghani as an American stooge and has refused to negotiate with his government, leading many to fear that fighting against Afghan forces will continue even if the US secures an eventual deal with the militants to withdraw.

Meanwhile, a key pillar of a ceasefire agreement being discussed by the US and Taleban for more than a year is direct negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the conflict.

Those intra-Afghan negotiations are expected to be held within two weeks of the signing of a US-Taleban peace deal.

They will likely decide what a post-war Afghanistan will look like, and what role the Taleban will play.

The negotiations would cover a wide range of subjects, such as the rights of women, free speech and the fate of the tens of thousands of Taleban fighters as well as the heavily armed militias belonging to Afghanistan's warlords who have amassed wealth and power since the Taleban's ouster.

Thousands of Taleban prisoners jailed in Afghanistan as insurgents see a peace deal being hammered out between the US and the Taleban as their ticket to freedom.

They know a prisoner release is a key pillar of any agreement that brings an end to Afghanistan's 18-year war, Washington's longest military engagement.

A list of about 5,000 Taleban prisoners has been given to the Americans, and their release has been written into the agreement under discussion, said a Taleban official familiar with the on-again, off-again talks taking place in Qatar.

But some analysts say freeing prisoners could undermine peace in Afghanistan.

"There's a need for Afghan and US officials to do their due diligence on any Taleban prisoners they're planning to release, in order to minimise the likelihood that they'll set free jihadists that can do destabilising things and undercut a fledgling peace process," warned Mr Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia programme at the US-based Wilson Centre.

The Associated Press interviewed more than a dozen Taleban prisoners inside the notorious Pul-e-Charkhi prison on the eastern edge of the capital, Kabul.

Several of them were nostalgic for the Taleban's Afghanistan, ruled by the mighty hand of their previous leader, the reclusive one-eyed Mullah Mohammed Omar, who died several years ago.

But they also insisted that they accept it would not be the same now.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, ASSOCIATED PRESS