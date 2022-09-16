Nine dead after wall collapse in northern India

Updated
Published
56 min ago

MUMBAI - At least nine people, including three children, have died after a wall collapsed following heavy rain in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the state's Deputy Chief Minister said on Friday.

The dead, casual labourers and their families, were sleeping when the collapse occurred early on Friday in the state capital Lucknow, Mr Brajesh Pathak told local news media.

Several parts of the state, which is India's most populous, has had very heavy rainfall since Thursday and schools and colleges were shut because of flooding, local media reported.

"Three people have been injured and have been shifted to hospital. We are investigating the reasons behind the wall collapse," Mr Pathak said. REUTERS

More On This Topic
South Africa mine dam wall collapses, killing 3 and injuring 40
Wall collapse kills 17 in India, tragedy blamed on heavy rains

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top