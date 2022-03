Comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said after his swearing-in as Chief Minister of the northern Indian state of Punjab that he wanted people to feel a "mature government" had come to power.

The 10-year-old AAP won 92 out of the 117 seats in the state election, riding on voter disenchantment with entrenched politicians. The 134-year-old Congress party, which previously held sway in the state, managed to garner a paltry 18 seats in the ballot.