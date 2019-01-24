Priyanka, latest Gandhi to enter politics in India, is set to invigorate Congress electoral campaign

NEW DELHI - A member of the powerful Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, Mrs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has formally entered politics, in a surprise move that analysts say will give a big boost to the opposition Congress party.

The 47-year-old mother of two had, for the most part, stayed out of public view and surfaced mostly during election time to help campaign in the family boroughs in the central state of Uttar Pradesh.

But on Wednesday, the Congress announced her appointment as the general secretary in charge of east Uttar Pradesh, a key part of the politically-important state that in total has 80 seats in the Lower House of Parliament.

The announcement comes around three months shy of the country's general election.

Many political observers, however, were caught by surprise as Mrs Vadra makes her political debut in eastern Uttar Pradesh, where a high-stakes battle is almost certain among the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and regional parties.

While analysts say her entry will enthuse Congress party workers, they also noted that she has a very short time to organise the Congress campaign and help revive the party's fortunes in Uttar Pradesh.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh includes the Gandhi-Nehru family constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli as well as Mr Modi's constituency Varanasi and Gorakhpur, from where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath fights.

"She is seen as somebody who appeals to Brahmins of Uttar Pradesh, youth and women because she is very spontaneous. She is seen as someone who can take on (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi,'' said journalist and author Rasheed Kidwai

"This is a very clever ploy to pin down two key campaigners: Modi and Yogi Adityanath."

Mr Modi powered to victory in 2014 on a wave that decimated the Congress party. Five years on, he still remains the most popular political leader in India but his re-election bid is burdened by two growing problems: joblessness and farm distress.

Electoral defeats in the BJP's stronghold states of Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh by the Congress last month have also hit Mr Modi's party and energised the opposition.

Efforts are under way to build an opposition alliance.

In Uttar Pradesh, regional parties Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) formed a much-talked-about alliance that, however, did not include the Congress party.

With Mrs Vadra's entry, analysts said, the Congress stole attention away from the alliance and shifted it to the Congress.

"Congress has made a smart move. By bringing in Priyanka, it has enthused the rank and file of Congress,'' said Dr Anil Kumar Verma, chair of the Centre for the Study of Society and Politics, a research centre in Uttar Pradesh

"They have also stolen the narrative of the SP-BSP alliance, which everybody was talking about here. Now, it has shifted back to the Congress.''

Mrs Vadra, however, faces some major challenges.

Her entry has strengthened the BJP charge of nepotism and dynastic politics in the Congress .

On Wednesday, Mr Modi alluded to it, saying that for some, "family is the party, but for the BJP, party is family".

She is also expected to take heat from her husband Robert Vadra's real estate dealings, which have been under government scrutiny, analysts noted.

Also, she has very little time to build up the party's organisational structure in Uttar Pradesh, where the Congress has largely performed poorly in recent years.

Mrs Vadra is well aware of the challenge, said a Congress functionary who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"In a way, it is a challenge for her. It is not easy but she has accepted that challenge,'' added the functionary.