New variant worrying

The Delta Plus variant carries a K417N mutation which is associated with better immune-escape properties.

The mutation has been reported in the Beta variant, first detected in South Africa, and is believed to have made vaccines less effective against it.

K417N's emergence in the highly contagious Delta variant, which is already a variant of concern and is becoming the globally dominant strain, has prompted worry.

Indian scientists have said the Delta Plus variant is highly transmissible, with strong binding to lung cells and potential resistance to treatment by monoclonal antibodies. But more studies are required to determine if it is more dangerous than the original Delta variant.

There are now two reported lineages of the Delta Plus variant - Delta-AY1 and Delta-AY2. Delta-AY1 is currently more prevalent globally.

Besides India, Delta Plus has been found in countries such as the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Japan, Nepal, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Switzerland and Turkey.

Some media reports have suggested that the variant was identified in Europe as early as March.

According to the World Health Organisation, a strain of Sars-CoV-2 - the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 - is classified as a variant of interest if it has been identified to cause community transmission or multiple cases, or has been detected in multiple countries.

A variant of concern is one that shows evidence of higher transmissibility and virulence, leading to more severe disease that requires hospitalisation and causes deaths.

Debarshi Dasgupta