New Pakistan government willing to cut fuel subsidies

WASHINGTON • Pakistan's new finance minister on Friday agreed with recommendations from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce fuel subsidies and end a business tax amnesty scheme, pledging to pursue structural reforms to boost a crisis-wracked economy.

The IMF in 2019 approved a US$6 billion (S$8 billion) loan over three years for Pakistan but disbursement has been slowed by concerns about the country's pace of reforms.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, who took office this month after the previous government lost a no-confidence vote, said he had "good discussions" with the IMF on a visit during the Washington-based-lender's annual spring meetings.

"They've talked about removing the subsidy on fuel. I agree with them," Mr Ismail, himself a former IMF economist, said at the Atlantic Council.

"We can't afford to do the subsidies that we're doing. So we're going to have to curtail this," he said.

He said that former prime minister Imran Khan, seeking to avoid ouster, had set a "trap" for his successors through heavy subsidies on fuel and electricity, as well as a tax amnesty scheme for businesses - measures that derailed a disbursement from the IMF loan.

"He gave an amnesty to businesses for setting up factories so that they don't have to pay taxes, or even if they evaded taxes that's OK," Mr Ismail told reporters at an event organised by Pakistan's embassy in Washington.

But Mr Ismail added that some targeted subsidies should remain for Pakistan's poorest amid sky-high global prices.

The country's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to jump-start a moribund economy, certain to be a major issue in elections due next year.

Pakistan has repeatedly sought international support and suffers from a chronically weak tax base.

Mr Ismail said that Pakistan, the world's fifth most-populous nation, needed to transition to a new economic model by removing obstacles and promoting exports to the world.

"We have such an elite-benefiting country that almost every subsidy that you can speak of actually goes to the richest people," he said.

Mr Ismail said his immediate goal was reining in double-digit inflation - a target complicated by lifting fuel subsidies - and kick-starting job creation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE