New app lets Indian voters rate politicians

Ahead of next year's general elections, an Indian entrepreneur has launched an app that lets voters rate politicians publicly.

Called Neta, it is a radical idea that expects to hold Indian politicians up to popular scrutiny, the way restaurants and hotels are reviewed on TripAdvisor.

"Ratings have really changed the way businesses behave," said Neta founder Pratham Mittal, 27.

"The idea is to leverage this ratings dynamic to improve leader behaviour, and better our democracy by making citizens more informed and giving them a data-oriented matrix to base their vote on," he added.

The app was launched last week by former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee. Also present at the launch were political leaders from different parties, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The app now has 15 million users across the country, a number that has grown rapidly. Mr Mittal said there have been "2.5 million in three days" since its launch.

Some 45 per cent of users are from rural areas, riding on India's cheap and improved Internet access.

Mr Mittal, who was educated at the University of Pennsylvania in the United States, said politicians tend to start worrying about public approval only a few months before elections. "But if they are being rated every day, they will have to work really hard to maintain their ratings," he said.

With an academic background in statistics and political science, Mr Mittal is also the founder of Outgrow, a firm that creates widgets that allow publications to conduct online polls.

Users are registered on Neta after a series of checks to ensure a "one person, one vote" model. This includes one-time passwords, verification of names against electoral rolls and India's biometric identification system database.

Each person is then allowed to rate politicians in their constituency. They can also indicate who they are likely to vote for. This can be changed according to user preferences.

Besides elected legislators, the app also lists popular contenders. Politicians can even nominate themselves and be bumped up the ratings list, depending on the impact they generate on the app.

Said Mr Mittal: "This will allow new politicians to come up, ones who do not belong to a political lineage. It will also give party chiefs the data to help them decide who they want contesting a particular seat. Tomorrow, this could become a default primary where a candidate might not get a ticket to contest if they are not rated well on the app."

Before its "national launch", the app was rolled out in phases in different parts of the country, including Karnataka, a southern Indian state that elected a new assembly in May.

With around 2.5 million users spread across all constituencies in Karnataka, a post-result analysis showed that winners, or those with the most votes on the app, were actual winners in the elections.

"We had a strike rate of more than 90 per cent," Mr Mittal said.

Predicting election results is, however, only a "by-product" the app's founder hopes to "monetise at some point". "We want to do it in such a way that it does not compromise our credibility," he said.

Bankrolled by friends and family, the app is now run by 49 full-time employees, and more than 12,000 volunteers who form its "rank and file". They get people to download and use the app through ingenious means such as mobile cinema halls that require visitors to download Neta in order to watch a film.

Mr Saurabh Vyas, the founder of political consulting firm PoliticalEDGE, said Neta faces the challenge of ensuring "genuine voter engagement" for the high level of downloads it expects to register.

He said: "From our experience, we have seen that Indian voters need multiple discussions before they reveal their political leanings. It would be interesting to see if voters give their genuine opinion on an app."

Mr Naman Pugalia, a tech entrepreneur who has worked on three election campaigns, said: "The lack of anonymity could be a disincentive to freely expressing one's opinion, especially given the current climate of political violence."

He added that the app runs the risk of becoming a "rant box" if it does not give politicians a way to respond to reviews and complaints.

"The work voters expect to get done is often not the responsibility of only the politicians but also different government bodies. So, the app has to build itself as a space that helps co-create solutions with different stakeholders," he noted.

The app will also have to work hard to maintain its political neutrality, as well as resist pressure from parties to show its leaders in a good light. Mr Mittal said the data on the app is open to the public and any manipulation of ratings can, therefore, be detected.