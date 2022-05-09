Nepali climber scales Mt Everest for record 26th time

KATHMANDU • A Nepali Sherpa has scaled Mount Everest for a record 26th time, beating his own record set last year, the government said yesterday.

Mr Kami Rita Sherpa, 52, scaled the 8,848.86m-high mountain on Saturday along the traditional south-east ridge route, leading 10 other Sherpa climbers. The 11 are the first of hundreds of climbers expected to summit the world's highest mountain from its southern approach in the coming weeks.

"Kami Rita has broken his own record and established a new world record in climbing," said the Department of Tourism in the capital Kathmandu.

The route used by the climbers was pioneered by New Zealander Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953 and remains the most popular.

This year, Nepal has issued 316 permits to climb Everest in the peak season, which runs through May, compared with 408 last year, the highest ever.

Everest has been climbed 10,657 times since it was first scaled in 1953 from Nepali and Tibetan sides. Many have climbed multiple times, and 311 people have died so far, according to the Himalayan database.

Separately, Russian climber Pavel Kostrikin died on Mount Everest on Saturday, the first reported death of a foreigner on the peak during the current climbing season that began in March, a Nepali official said yesterday.

Mr Kostrikin, 55, died at Camp I, which is located at an altitude of around 5,360m, said Mr Bhishma Kumar Bhattarai, an official of Nepal's Department of Tourism.

He was brought to the camp after falling ill at Camp II further up the peak .

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE