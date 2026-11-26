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Nepal moves to declare dead those still missing after August floods

Nepal reduced the waiting period to declare disaster victims dead from 12 years to around six weeks.

KATHMANDU – Nepal has begun a process to legally declare dead thousands of people still missing after its catastrophic summer floods, the authorities said on Nov 26 , three months after the disaster.

A high-altitude glacier on the Nepal-China border collapsed on Aug 26, unleashing a torrent of water, ice, rock and debris.

In Nepal, the floods killed more than 1,400 people and left over 5,500 missing.

“We have started the process to declare the missing dead by verifying their details,” Ram Bahadur KC, spokesman for the disaster management authority, told AFP.

The authorities have issued public notices naming about 4,000 missing people, including 623 foreign nationals, and asked for objections or corrections before formal declarations are made.

Additional names can be added following further verification, with the government expected to issue death declarations once legal procedures are completed.

The move follows a change in Nepal’s laws in October , reducing the waiting period to declare disaster victims dead from 12 years to around six weeks.

The flood was one of the deadliest disasters in the Himalayan nation’s history.

Despite weeks of rescue operations involving hundreds of workers combing through mountains of mud and debris, only a handful of missing people were found alive.

Just 112 bodies have so far been identified and returned to their families.

The absence of death certificates has left many families unable to claim compensation, transfer property or settle other legal matters.

Some relatives have already held symbolic cremation ceremonies for those whose bodies have never been recovered.

In China, state media reported in September that 43 people had died and 519 were missing on the Tibetan side of the border, saying the situation was “still under further investigation”.

Beijing has not provided an update since then, and when asked by AFP on Nov 26, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman directed the question to the “competent authorities”. AFP