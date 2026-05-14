Nearly 90 people killed as storm lashes India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

NEW DELHI/BHUBANESWAR – Almost 90 people were killed in a violent storm that pounded India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh with rain and hail, a state official told Reuters.

Storms are common in the northern state during the hot season from March to June, before monsoon rain bring respite.

Television images showed trees and billboards uprooted by gusts of wind in the storm on May 13 , sending some crashing into cars amid clouds of dust and debris that blew down wooden furniture at roadside stalls.

“About 89 people were killed because of the storm, lightning and rain-related incidents,” said the official, who sought anonymity because of lack of authorisation to speak to the media.

Some deaths were caused by falling trees and the walls of homes, a state relief official told Reuters, without giving immediate details of rescue efforts.

Senior government officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. REUTERS