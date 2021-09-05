Nasa-related scams and hoaxes vex Indians

A 14-year-old girl from Maharashtra being selected as a panellist to review proposals and applications for fellowships with the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) was a feel-good story that caught the fancy of many in India last month.

Media outlets reported on her achievement in glowing terms and the local Member of Parliament even congratulated her. But the jubilation was short-lived - an all-too-familiar and disappointing denouement for several other Nasa-related claims in India.

Alert social media users reported many flaws in the girl's claims, exposed alleged fake certificates, and found the journal that had agreed to publish her paper titled "We Live In A Black Hole?" was a predatory one. A predatory journal is one that publishes papers by charging authors but without reviewing articles for quality. It has yet to publish the girl's paper.

When Boom, an Indian fact-checking website, reached out to Nasa, it said the teen was selected as a panellist through a third-party service but her selection was based on false information about her background. The agency said it is reviewing the process of verifying potential panellists' backgrounds.

When The Sunday Times contacted the girl's family, her mother said the family stands by their claims and that they are shielding their daughter from further public interaction given the stress she had been exposed to. ST has chosen to protect the minor's privacy and not use her name.

The mother refused to share any of the girl's research papers and said they could not afford to pay the journal the fee it had asked to publish the paper.

"She will shine and prove everyone wrong in another two years," the girl's mother said, adding that she had been paid US$675 (S$908) from an American bank account for her work for Nasa.

There have been several other Nasa-related controversies in India in the last few years.

In 2019, a story about a 14-year-old boy from Odisha state being selected for a Nasa contest duped many. The boy, who came from an economically weak background, reportedly made a drone that could land in inaccessible spots. A local politician even gave the boy's family 50,000 rupees (S$922) for his travel to the United States. It turned out that the "selection" was based on a forged e-mail sent by another student.

Dr Aniket Sule, chairman of the Public Outreach & Education Committee of the Astronomical Society of India, said these scams recur because children genuinely interested in astronomy have few opportunities in India to make a name for themselves.

"There are many people looking for such opportunities and if they don't get one, they make up such stories," he told ST, adding that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) should do more school-level outreach.

"Many of these students do not see ISRO as a place where they desire to be," Dr Sule said. "Going to Nasa or working for it, on the other hand, has captured the imagination of many more kids."

This popularity has led to instances where contests for students are organised, charging participants a hefty fee, with winners often promised a privileged trip to Nasa when all they do is visit its visitor centres that are open to the public.

"Nasa is not bothered to invite kids like this. It is just middlemen exploiting gullible parents to make a fast buck," said Dr Priya Hasan, a professor of physics and astronomy. "You just say 'Nasa-Nasa' and people come for it!"

In 2019, parents of a school in Ludhiana, in Punjab state, filed a police complaint against a travel agent couple and their son after they took money from around 148 students, promising to send them on a trip to Nasa.

Parents paid 280,000 rupees per student but the accused failed to arrange a visa and refused to return the money.

Other perpetrators of such scams also thrive using Nasa's cover. A father and son were arrested in 2018 in the capital Delhi for duping people out of millions of rupees by luring them into investing in what they called a "rice puller", a "special device" they wanted to sell to Nasa.

There have been similar scams in China and Malaysia, among other countries.