NEW DELHI - On Feb 25, an SUV laden with explosives was found some 500 metres near Antilia, the 27-storey U$2.2 billion (S$2.96 billion) house in Mumbai of Asia's richest man, Mr Mukesh Ambani.

A bomb disposal squad, alerted by Mr Ambani's security, found 20 sticks of blasting gelatin and a note addressed to Mr Ambani, the 63-year-old chairman of Reliance Industries, and his 57-year-old wife, Neeta.