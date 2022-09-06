Myanmar refugees in India grow food with locals

NEW DELHI - Ms Lalrinpari Hringngen stands in a corn field with cloud-capped hills in the backdrop. The plants' tassels tower above her, and their elongated leaves arch around her head as she peers out of the phone's screen during a video call from a farming tract in Mizoram's Champhai district.

It is a field in Khuangleng village that this 36-year-old Myanmar refugee has cultivated, along with other displaced nationals from her country, in an initiative that has brought them together with Mizo farmers who pitched in to farm the land owned by the local village council.