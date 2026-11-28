Mumbai will get its first desalination plant but fishermen fear their catches will dry up

Fishermen Ronny Colasco, Desmond Manaji and a friend at Gorai fear that the salty discharge of the desalination plant near their fishing grounds will devastate their livelihood.

Desmond Manaji was just back from a fishing trip, satisfied with his day’s catch of mackerel and Bombay duck fish.

As the sun set on the rocky beach around him, fishermen hauled in returning fishing boats, others brought ice boxes. Some women heaped their baskets with fresh fish to sell, while others tacked the local favourite Bombay duck on tall bamboo racks to dry.

Behind the village, beyond the mangroves and creeks, the skyscrapers of Mumbai city gleamed gold in the setting sun.

Pointing to the shining metropolis, 67-year-old Manaji told ST: “Some people there want water from the sea. We want fish from the sea. Our wants are clashing.”

The coastal city of Mumbai, capital of Maharashtra state, is getting its first seawater desalination project, but this “sea to tap” project announced in early November faces opposition from residents in the neighbourhoods it plans to draw seawater from.

Fisherfolk like Manaji in Gorai and Manori suburbs at the northwestern edge of the urban metropolis fear that the salty discharge of the desalination plant near their fishing grounds will devastate marine life.

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told ST that desalination was necessary to meet the growing water needs of a city of 15 million , and complement existing reservoirs and dams. Considering erratic rainfall patterns, desalination was seen as a reliable, drought-resistant option, the BMC plan says.

Mumbai faces water shortages

Today, Mumbai needs 4,665 million litres per day (MLD), but is short by 500 MLD, said Abhijit Bangar, BMC’s additional municipal commissioner (Projects).

A 2018 report by a Maharashtra state expert committee pegged Mumbai’s water demand at 5,320 MLD by 2031, and 6,424 MLD by 2041, due to increased population, redevelopment and slum rehabilitation schemes.

The desalination plant aims to turn saline water from the Arabian Sea into 400 MLD of drinking water. Israel’s IDE Technologies and India’s GVPR Engineers are partnering on the seawater reverse osmosis desalination technology , similar to that in Singapore’s desalination plants.

The first phase of the Mumbai plant, for 200 MLD, is expected to be completed by 2029. It will supply water to 1.5 million households in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

The Manori region in the north was picked for the desalination plant for its “good quality, unpolluted seawater” and the availability of 12 hectares of government-owned land, Bangar said.

After studying desalination plants in Sydney, Israel and Singapore that did not have negative environmental impact, and conducting environmental impact assessment at the Manori site, the BMC said it has implemented “global best practices”.

“Fishermen from five villages nearby are apprehensive that desalination will disturb the breeding area of fishes through brine (salty water) discharge,” Bangar told ST.

“But we factored marine impact into our design with software that the US Environmental Protection Agency uses to simulate ocean currents, high and low tide, and extreme events. Accordingly, we have planned how and where the brine is to be displaced to avoid impact to fish,” he added.

The plant will have multi-port diffusers of brine that will drive immediate mixing, and will not add chemicals or heavy metals to the discharge , the BMC plan says. It will also operate the intake of seawater at “ultra-low velocities with fine screens, allowing fish to swim freely without entrapment”.

“The seawater intake is 2.4 km offshore, while fish breed 500 to 600m from the coastline,” Bangar said.

Another BMC official told ST that having learned from “the mistakes of older desalination plants in Chennai” in south India, which caused soil erosion, pollution, and negative impact on fish stock, the Mumbai plant would not dredge for pipelines but tunnel 20m under the seabed to prevent disturbance.

BMC officials are trying to communicate these mitigation efforts to residents, Bangar said.

Why villagers are concerned

But several community leaders of Gorai told ST that the BMC’s “theoretical claims on paper” did nothing to reassure them.

The community’s own mapping of fishing spots and boat traffic contradicted the BMC’s analysis, said Switsy Henriques, president of the Gorai Villagers Welfare Association.

“For example, the proposed area of brine discharge overlaps with the areas where our boats go for fishing,” she said.

“They have designed the whole thing through software alone, not speaking or meaningfully consulting the affected community,” she said, adding that the officials had contacted the residents only after they protested.

Switsy Henriques, president of the Gorai Villagers Welfare Association, at the location of Mumbai's first desalination plant in Manori. ST PHOTO: ROHINI MOHAN

Around the proposed desalination plant, residents have put up posters “In ever loving memory of our beloved Bombay duck”, depicting a cartoon fish with a sad face. “I came, I lived, I tasted amazing… Now I’m gone!” it said.

What do experts think

Urban water experts and planners are divided on the desalination plant. While accepting the need for buffers when the monsoon fails, they warn against relying on the desalination plant as a primary solution.

Water governance researcher Sachin Tiwale argued instead that Mumbai’s water woes could be resolved with more equitable distribution, and the fixing of ageing and leaky pipelines as well as water theft that leads to around 1,400 MLD being lost every day.

Bangar said the BMC was already working on these fixes, but “there is no direct correlation between the water saved from fixing leaks and the supply from a desalination plant. There is no guarantee that (fixing leaks ) will increase water supply.”

Gorai residents noted that they did not have reliable water supply themselves and struggled with chronic water shortages. Only after years of campaigning did a court order the BMC in 2024 to supply water through daily water tankers.

Residents of Gorai village are opposing Mumbai's first desalination plant over fears that its salty discharge will affect marine life. ST PHOTO: ROHINI MOHAN

Gorai and Manori fall under Mumbai’s city governance. But geographically and culturally, they remain like fishing and farming villages, resisting growing urban and tourism pressures. Gorai is still only reachable by ferry. From the jetty, a long road flanked by thick mangroves leads to a quiet, tidy village with 16th century churches, Portuguese-style homes and close-knit East Indian and Koli communities indigenous to Mumbai.

“We know the pain of water shortage, and don’t want to block someone from getting a glass of clean water. But must it be extracted at the cost of our livelihood?” asked Agnes Zolar, 38, as she scooped up dried small shrimp that would go into curries and vegetables in homes across Mumbai the next day.

An English school teacher by day, Zolar did fish work in the evenings to help her husband. They needed both incomes to educate their children and care for their elderly parents, she said.

Many in the villages told the ST that much of the stand-off around the desalination plant could have been addressed with better official communication and consultation.

Watching the evening’s falling tide from his boatyard by the Gorai beach, Clyde Henriques, 63, a boat builder, said: “We do not think the BMC acts with accountability, not like officials in Singapore or Australia - we don’t trust them to actually keep their promises.”

“We should n’t suffer in the end.”

Although the construction of the desalination plant is already underway, the residents hope their protests will warn the authorities, and save their sea from the worst.