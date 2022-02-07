Morocco in shock after 5-year-old trapped in deep well found dead

IGHRAN • Morocco was in shock yesterday after emergency crews found a five-year-old boy dead at the bottom of a well in a tragic end to a painstaking five-day rescue operation that gripped the nation and the world.

The ordeal of "little Rayan" since he fell down the well last Tuesday afternoon gained global attention and sparked an outpouring of sympathy online, with the Arabic hashtag #SaveRayan trending.

Throughout the operation to extricate him from the bottom of the 32m well shaft, the authorities had cautioned that they did not know whether he was alive.

And reflecting the emotions provoked by the drama, it was Morocco's royal Cabinet that announced he had been found dead.

"Following the tragic accident which cost the life of the child Rayan Oram, His Majesty King Mohammed VI called the parents of the boy who died after falling down the well," a statement from the royal court said.

By mid-afternoon on Saturday, rescue crews, using bulldozers and front-end loaders, had excavated the surrounding red earth down to the level where the boy was trapped, and drill teams began creating a horizontal tunnel to reach him from the side.

But progress slowed to a snail's pace as the drill teams worked by hand to avoid any vibrations that might bring the brittle soil down on the stricken child, said the local authorities.

Agence France-Presse correspondents saw the boy's parents walk down the slope into the horizontal tunnel, visibly crushed, before returning and boarding an ambulance without saying a word.

After a period of confusion, a crowd of onlookers began dispersing in sombre silence. The family was yet to announce the date of the funeral, but according to Muslim tradition, it must take place soon.

Tributes poured in after news spread that the rescue efforts had failed to recover Rayan alive.

"I want to say to the family of little Rayan and to the Moroccan people that we share your pain," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Facebook.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Facebook: "The entire Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) and I extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to Rayan's family."

AC Milan's Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer wrote in a Twitter post: "Rayan's courage will stay in our memories and continue to inspire us." The post was accompanied by a drawing of a child being lifted into the sky, carried by a heart-shaped balloon marked with the colours of Morocco.

Also writing on Twitter, Moroccan-American novelist Laila Lalami said: "We all of us had been holding out hope that little Rayan would make it. This is all so tragic."

Thousands of people had gathered and even camped in solidarity around the site in recent days. Some had applauded to encourage the rescuers, sung religious songs or prayed, chanting in unison "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest).

Workers had tried to get oxygen and water to the child, but it was not clear if he was able to use them, AFP correspondents reported.

"I keep up hope that my child will get out of the well alive," Rayan's father had told public television channel 2M last Friday evening. "I thank everyone involved and those supporting us in Morocco and elsewhere."

He said earlier last week that he had been repairing the well when the boy fell in. The shaft, just 45cm across, was too narrow for the boy to be reached directly, and widening it was thought too risky - so earth movers dug a wide slope into the hill to reach him from the side.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE