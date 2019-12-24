More woes for Modi as India's ruling party trails in state polls

NEW DELHI • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political troubles deepened yesterday with his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appearing to lose control of the mineral-rich eastern state of Jharkhand.

The release of the state poll results yesterday comes as the government struggles to contain growing nationwide protests against a new federal religion-based citizenship law.

At least 24 people have died in clashes between the police and demonstrators.

Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to India's streets to call for the revocation of the law, which critics say is the latest effort by Mr Modi's government to marginalise the country's 200 million Muslims.

The poor showing will add pressure on the government as it presides over an economy that is growing at its slowest rate in six years, and with unemployment at its highest in four decades.

Early results from India's Election Commission indicate that the BJP - which currently rules the state - was ahead in 28 seats, well short of a clear majority in the 81-member state assembly.

The opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress party and other regional groups led in 42 seats.

Despite a sweeping victory in the national election in May, Mr Modi and the BJP have faced tougher-than-expected battles in the state polls that have followed.

"The cost of the citizenship law to the BJP is increasing," said Professor Narendar Pani, a political economist at the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Bengaluru.

"It looks like the last two voting phases in Jharkhand went completely against the BJP - this was after the citizenship law had gathered momentum," he said, noting that the BJP's "poor handling of the economy" was also a factor.

The Jharkhand results come after the Maharashtra and Haryana assembly polls in October, where the BJP fell short of a clear majority.

In Haryana, a BJP-led coalition eventually formed the government for the second time, but the party lost control of the country's richest state, Maharashtra.

The main opposition Congress party staged a silent protest in the capital yesterday against the citizenship law. Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi led the protest along with other senior party leaders.

About 2,000 people joined them at the Raj Ghat, a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, where the party demanded "protection for the Constitution and the rights of people enshrined in it".

Other protests were held across the country yesterday, including in the southern cities of Bengaluru and Kochi.

In a bid to bust "myths" around the new law, the BJP launched a video with animated Muslim characters on social media yesterday as part of a publicity blitz.

The video clip shows two bearded men in traditional Muslim clothing discussing the legislation before concluding that the country can progress only if there is "peace and brotherhood".

The video, which was released by the BJP on Twitter, has garnered thousands of likes, but also some ridicule.

The government also carried an advertisement across all national dailies, with a "myths versus facts" explainer to show that the law was not against India's 200 million Muslims. The advertisement also stated that there were no immediate plans to roll out a nationwide register of citizens. Those plans have stoked the fears of Muslims and others who may be unable to prove that they are Indian. They fear that they will become stateless.

