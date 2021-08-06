More tycoons, paupers in India as Covid-19 worsens inequality

The Covid-19 pandemic has thrust India's income inequality into the glaring spotlight.

Even as the country reported a record increase in tech unicorns and billionaires got 35 per cent richer, millions of Indians are dropping out of schools and colleges, seeing their incomes disappear, eating less as well as falling into costly debt.

Indian telecom and retail tycoon Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, Asia's richest person, added over US$48 billion (S$64.8 billion) to his fortune last year as India saw its first decline in gross domestic product in four decades. He signed deals with Facebook and Google in the April-June quarter.

At the same time, the Indian economy declined by 23.9 per cent.

The number of billionaires in the country rose to 140 from 102 with their combined wealth nearly doubling to US$596 billion.

Meanwhile, 75 million more Indians tumbled into poverty, accounting for 60 per cent of the global increase in poverty.

A study in January last year by rights group Oxfam International suggests that India's wealth gap is wider than ever: The richest 1 per cent hold more than four times the wealth of 953 million people who make up for the bottom 70 per cent of the population.

This surpasses inequality in the United States, China, Russia, France and the United Kingdom.

Job losses and pay cuts are now rampant in India. Unemployment hit 13 per cent in June, up from 10 per cent last December, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

A survey by Azim Premji University's Centre for Sustainable Employment in Bangalore found that monthly earnings fell on average by 17 per cent during the pandemic, with self-employed and informal salaried workers suffering the biggest losses.

Mrs Krishna Marigowda, for instance, lost her job as a telephone operator in Bangalore after her start-up entrepreneur employers relocated to the United States during the pandemic. Her husband, a security guard, had his pay halved.

Households like hers coped with the loss of income by decreasing their food intake, selling assets and borrowing informally from friends, relatives and money-lenders, the survey found.

After five years of relative calm, "the anxiety of poverty" was back, Mrs Marigowda said. Her son quit college to work at a fuel station and they sold their scooter. When her mother got Covid-19 last month, Mrs Marigowda took a high-interest loan from a moneylender to pay for her treatment.

Medical expenses and education-related debt are the biggest blocks to upward mobility among the poor, according to a study on inter-generational mobility in India by economists Sam Asher, Paul Novosad and Charlie Rafkin.

The pandemic has heightened these very sources of economic distress, leading to a persistence of inequality.

Both borrowing and debt delinquency are at their highest. Around 15 per cent of microfinance loans were overdue by 30 days after the second wave of Covid-19 in April and May, rating agency Crisil reported.

"The medical impact of the second wave of the pandemic has been much worse than the first, and afflictions have percolated to the rural areas," said Crisil senior director Krishnan Sitaraman.

Government response could have been more sensitive to the income gap, say economists.

The government spent 137 per cent more on health but the delays in making vaccines freely available, and the overnight lockdown that led to millions losing jobs and migrants walking back home to their villages, in addition to chronically inadequate public healthcare and patchy ration delivery, emptied the wallets of many families.

Latest government data shows malnutrition in children has also risen across the country, sharply reversing hard-won gains.

And with schools closed, millions of children have been deprived of free lunches.