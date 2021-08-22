More turbulence likely in India's aviation sector with entry of 2 airlines

India's troubled aviation sector is gearing up for the entry of two airlines, including one that is being revived, even as the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in carriers looking at an estimated loss of US$4.1 billion (S$5.6 billion) this financial year due to low demand.
Plans for a new airline called Akasa, by Indian business magnate and stock trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, and a relaunch of Jet Airways, which shut down in 2019, are in the pipeline as India's aviation sector, hit by two waves of coronavirus outbreaks, goes through its most challenging period.