More turbulence likely in India's aviation sector with entry of 2 airlines

Nirmala Ganapathy‍ India Bureau Chief In New Delhi
  • Published
    2 hours ago
India's troubled aviation sector is gearing up for the entry of two airlines, including one that is being revived, even as the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in carriers looking at an estimated loss of US$4.1 billion (S$5.6 billion) this financial year due to low demand.

Plans for a new airline called Akasa, by Indian business magnate and stock trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, and a relaunch of Jet Airways, which shut down in 2019, are in the pipeline as India's aviation sector, hit by two waves of coronavirus outbreaks, goes through its most challenging period.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 22, 2021, with the headline 'More turbulence likely in India's aviation sector with entry of 2 airlines'. Subscribe
