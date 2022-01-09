More than 400 Indian Parliament staff test positive for Covid-19: report

NEW DELHI (BLOOMBERG) - More than 400 staff members in India's Parliament in New Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19, news agency ANI reported, citing an unidentified official.

Samples from 402 individuals out of 1,409 tested positive from Jan 4 to 8, the report said.

Lawmakers are scheduled to start discussions on the federal budget later this month.

India's capital New Delhi is witnessing a sharp surge in daily coronavirus infections and has already imposed curbs on gatherings and movement.

Still, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday (Jan 9) he had "no intention of imposing a lockdown", speaking at a virtual press briefing. He urged people to use masks and complete their vaccination.

Even as the daily count remains elevated, deaths due to Covid-19 and the number of patients seeking hospitalisation has remained low compared with the situation a year ago, Mr Kejriwal said.

India reported 159,632 new cases through 24-hours on Sunday morning as the country notched its worst three-day stretch of infections since June.

The latest numbers mark the third straight day that infections have topped 100,000, with the country's total reaching 35.5 million since the start of the pandemic.

