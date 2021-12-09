More calling for booster jabs in India over fears of Omicron wave

Calls for a vaccine booster jab in India have grown louder, sparked by fears that the waning of immunity induced by earlier rounds of vaccination will not be enough to stave off a potential wave of Covid-19 infections caused by the spread of the Omicron variant in the country.

In a statement on Dec 6, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the apex body of medical professionals in the country, urged the government to begin administering an additional dose to front-line workers as well as immunocompromised individuals to help "augment" their immunity.

IMA president J.A. Jayalal told The Straits Times that doctors and other front-line workers risk being exposed to a high volume of viral load if the number of patients rises in an Omicron-led surge.

"In such a situation, you need to augment your immunity by putting in more viral antibodies... (through a) booster dose," he said, adding that immunocompromised people also need an additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

More than 2,000 doctors have died while on duty during the pandemic, according to IMA. "That was a bitter experience," said Dr Jayalal. "We don't want that to happen again."

Calls for a third dose have been growing in India from different quarters - including doctors, virologists, opposition politicians and industry organisations - with the emergence of Omicron.

A consortium of Indian genomic sequencing labs responsible for tracking the evolution of Sars-CoV-2 stated in its weekly bulletin dated Nov 29 that the authorities could consider a booster dose for those older than 40 "since low levels of neutralising antibodies from current vaccines are unlikely to be sufficient to neutralise Omicron, although risk of severe disease is still likely to be reduced".

India has reported at least 23 confirmed Omicron cases, in states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Karnataka. A government panel meeting on Monday to discuss administering a booster dose ended without a decision.

Dr V.K. Paul, a senior government official, recently told the media: "Scientific reasoning for providing boosters at what timing, for which vaccine, all that is under examination. Currently, let's be very clear, our priority is very clear - complete the task of vaccinating all adults with both doses."

India currently uses three dual-dose vaccines, all of them for those aged above 18. Around 50 per cent of the eligible population have been fully vaccinated and more than 85 per cent have received at least one dose.

With vaccination driven largely by scheduled second doses now, stocks have been piling up, further reinforcing calls for booster doses. As at Dec 7, states and union territories had a surplus of more than 200 million doses.

Daily production levels have also surpassed doses being administered each day and the government has resumed exports of Covid-19 vaccines as well. More vaccines are in the pipeline, such as the one from Indian firm Biological E, which is slated to come up for emergency use approval in the next month or so.

Professor K. Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India, said a decision on a booster dose will have to consider the evolving threat situation, along with other factors such as domestic immunisation coverage, India's vaccine export commitments and vaccine availability.

"I would say start as soon as you are reasonably assured of a good supply and when you are sure that the vulnerable people have received at least two doses," he told ST.

Those aged above 60, people who are immunocompromised and health workers should be prioritised for booster doses, Prof Reddy added.