Modi's popularity key to convincing voters of the need for cut in food aid

NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move to effectively halve food rations to the poor ahead of state polls next year and a general election in 2024 is fiscally sound, but politically much depends on whether the charismatic leader can sell it to voters.

Subsidised food and other items are key to winning elections in India, where food aid is a legal right and more than 800 million people received an extra 5kg of free rice or wheat in the last 28 months as Covid-19 ravaged their finances.

The free food programme, however, cost the government around US$47 billion (S$63 billion), worsened the fiscal deficit and reduced wheat stocks in government warehouses to multi-year lows.

From January, India will end the additional 5kg per person of food aid issued during the Covid-19 pandemic and for one year will issue 5kg of free food, but reducing populist measures ahead of elections is risky.

Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a record-breaking victory in his home state Gujarat this month and is widely expected to win the next general election. Analysts say that reality gives him a freer hand to impose fiscal discipline.

“It’s actually, to my mind, quite clever politics, under the circumstances of fiscal constraints,” Ms Yamini Aiyar, head of New Delhi think-tank Centre for Policy Research, said of the decision to reduce the food programme.

The government expects to save nearly US$20 billion a year by ending the Covid-19 free food scheme.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the next fiscal year on Feb 1. One government source said the move to end the Covid-era free food programme would reduce the government’s subsidy burden by about 30 per cent next fiscal year and help it rein in the fiscal deficit faster than anticipated.

The government’s subsidy bill on three major items including food and fertiliser is likely to fall to under 4 trillion rupees (S$65 billion) the next fiscal year, the source said, from nearly 5.5 trillion rupees in the current fiscal year that ends on March 31.

The official added that the fiscal deficit target for 2023/24 would be lower by at least 50 basis points from 6.4 per cent this fiscal.

Some economists had wanted the food programme gone months ago as Covid-19 curbs eased. The government said last week that the programme would end in December, replaced by subsidised food under a pre-Covid law which will become free for one year.

India’s poor are guaranteed food under a decade-old law that enshrines it as a right.