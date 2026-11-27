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The Parliament will hold a special session beginning Nov 30 to vote on a constitutional amendment to increase the number of lawmakers in the Lower House by about 50%.

NEW DELHI – Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is reviving an ambitious plan to expand the size of India’s Parliament, people familiar with the matter said, after an earlier attempt was defeated when opposition parties joined forces against it.

The Parliament will hold a special session beginning Nov 30 to vote on a constitutional amendment to increase the number of lawmakers in the Lower House by about 50%, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is not public.

The amendment requires a two-thirds majority for approval.

The main opposition Indian National Congress opposes the plan, while several other opposition parties have yet to publicly state their position.

A spokesperson for the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry did not immediately respond to calls and an email seeking comment.

At the heart of the proposal is a delimitation exercise, the process of redrawing electoral constituencies to reflect changes in the population.

India has largely frozen the allocation of parliamentary seats for the past five decades, partly to prevent states that successfully controlled population growth from losing representation.

The government argues that delimitation is necessary in order to implement a 2023 law reserving a third of seats for women.

However, critics say the move is less about giving women more representation than on how the electoral map will change.

Southern states fear that redrawing constituencies based on population could give faster-growing northern states more seats while reducing their own influence after decades of lower population growth.

The government’s proposal will seek to address concerns from the southern states about their representation in the Parliament, people familiar with the matter said.

The plan would be to expand the size of the Parliament and state legislatures proportionally, keeping each state’s current share of seats broadly unchanged, they said.

There is significant political capital at stake for Modi in the parliamentary vote.

Passing the legislation could help him regain momentum and shift attention to his reform agenda after months of opposition pressure, including student protests that contributed to the education minister’s resignation.

It could also test the opposition’s recent unity if some parties break with the Congress party to support the measures.

The government plans to increase the maximum size of the Lower House, or Lok Sabha, to 850 seats from the current 543, while also expanding state legislatures by about 50%, the people said.

The changes are expected to be part of the package put before Parliament.

The women’s quota law can only be implemented after a new census is conducted and the electoral boundaries are redrawn.

The government wants to use the 2011 Census instead, arguing that waiting for the latest population count – which is due in 2027 – could delay the delimitation beyond the 2029 federal election.

Modi’s government attempted to pass the constitutional amendment in April, but failed to secure two-thirds support in the Parliament needed for approval.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party lost its parliamentary majority in 2024 and now relies on allies in order to govern.

The defeat of the Bill gave Modi’s opponents a rare opportunity to unite, and build momentum around other issues, like voter roll concerns, that have led to street protests in subsequent months.

The issue adds to the longstanding tensions between southern states, like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and New Delhi over taxes and political representation.

The region is a major driver of the economy, attracting significant foreign investment and hosting major technology hubs.

The five southern states account for about 30% of India’s gross domestic product, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry, an industry group. BLOOMBERG