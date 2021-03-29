For Subscribers
News analysis
Modi's Dhaka visit a boost for trade and connectivity between two sides
Trip may have fostered goodwill but contentious issues remain
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh is seen to have generated goodwill and paved the way for greater economic engagement and connectivity between the two countries.
India is predicted to be the fastest-growing economy by the end of the year, while Bangladesh last year overtook India in gross domestic product per capita and is seen as an economic marvel.