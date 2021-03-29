News analysis

Modi's Dhaka visit a boost for trade and connectivity between two sides

Trip may have fostered goodwill but contentious issues remain

India Bureau Chief
Visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flanked by Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (right) and her sister Sheikh Rehana, paying homage at the mausoleum of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara on Saturday. Mr Modi was
Visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flanked by Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (right) and her sister Sheikh Rehana, paying homage at the mausoleum of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara on Saturday. Mr Modi was on a two-day trip to Bangladesh.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh is seen to have generated goodwill and paved the way for greater economic engagement and connectivity between the two countries.

India is predicted to be the fastest-growing economy by the end of the year, while Bangladesh last year overtook India in gross domestic product per capita and is seen as an economic marvel.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 29, 2021, with the headline 'Modi's Dhaka visit a boost for trade and connectivity between two sides'. Subscribe
Topics: 