Modi, Xi signal wish for resolution to border row, but India-China trust still shaky, say analysts

NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have given the strongest signal yet of political will to resolve ongoing border troubles that have laid low bilateral ties over the past three years.

In a meeting in the leaders’ lounge at the Brics leadership summit in South Africa on Thursday, the two leaders agreed to direct their officials to double down on efforts to quickly pull back troops from remaining flashpoints in the eastern Ladakh region, which borders China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. The two countries have overlapping territorial claims in the region.