Indian PM Modi says launching campaign to stamp out single-use plastic

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept 27, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

UNITED NATIONS (REUTERS) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations on Friday (Sept 27) that India was launching a campaign to stamp out the use of single-use plastics.

"Even as I am addressing you today a very large campaign is being started across the entire country to make India free of single-use plastic," Modi, who wants to scrap such plastics by 2022, told the 193-member UN General Assembly.

Officials told Reuters last month that India is set to impose a nationwide ban on plastic bags, cups and straws on Oct 2.

