Modi takes home-grown vaccine as India widens immunisation drive

BHUBANESWAR • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been inoculated with the first dose of a home-grown coronavirus vaccine, kicking off an expansion of the country's immunisation campaign as infections rise in some big states.

People above 60, and those who are 45 or over and suffering from certain medical conditions, are now eligible for the vaccinations. But some inoculation centres reported issues with the government's Co-Win portal used to coordinate the drive, which could slow its progress.

India, which has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases after the United States, has so far vaccinated 12 million health and front-line workers since starting its immunisation programme in mid-January. It wants to cover 300 million of its 1.35 billion people by August.

"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine," the 70-year-old premier said on Twitter, posting a picture of himself getting the Covaxin shot yesterday at a New Delhi government hospital.

"Together, let us make India Covid-19 free!"

The government said last week it would let people choose their vaccination centres, effectively letting beneficiaries pick either the home-grown Covaxin shot or the AstraZeneca vaccine, unlike earlier.

The inoculation campaign has run slower than expected due to a reluctance of health and front-line workers to take Covaxin, which was approved without late-stage efficacy data.

Only about 11 per cent of vaccinated people have opted for the product developed by Bharat Biotech and the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research.

Bharat Biotech has said efficacy data from a late-stage trial on nearly 26,000 volunteers who took Covaxin will be out soon.

The company and India's drug regulator say Covaxin is safe and effective, based on early and intermediate studies.

REUTERS