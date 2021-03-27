Modi reaffirms close ties with Bangladesh

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bangladesh yesterday, his first overseas trip since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, to consolidate a relationship that is among the strongest in the region.

Mr Modi, who is on a two-day visit, will join in events for the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence, as well as centenary celebrations of the birth of its founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, whose daughter Sheikh Hasina is the current Prime Minister.

The two countries are also celebrating 50 years of diplomatic ties. India was the first country to recognise Bangladesh as an independent nation after its war of liberation from Pakistan in 1971.

"I am happy that my first foreign visit after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic will be to our friendly neighbouring country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties," Mr Modi said in a statement. He is due to hold talks with Ms Hasina today and visit the mausoleum of her father, who was assassinated in 1975 following a military coup.

Mr Modi said he would be having "substantive discussions" with his Bangladeshi counterpart and that it would be an "occasion to convey appreciation for Bangladesh's remarkable economic and developmental strides" under Ms Hasina.

Yesterday, he paid homage to those who died in the 1971 war at the National Martyrs' Memorial.

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla hailed the visit as a "significant milestone in the bilateral relationship".

Since coming to power in 2009, Ms Hasina has proved to be a good friend to New Delhi, curbing violence and terrorism in India's north-east by shutting down insurgent camps in its territory used as a base to launch attacks into India.

She has also given rights of transit to north-eastern Indian states, largely cut off from the mainland and connected only by a thin strip of land known as the chicken's neck.

Still, there have been irritants in ties between the two countries.

Bangladesh has for a long time been seeking to strike a deal on sharing of the Teesta River's water. The agreement was almost clinched several times, but it got entangled in Indian domestic politics, with the state of West Bengal, which the river passes through, refusing to back it.

Another stress point emerged in 2019 when India passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which conferred fast-track citizenship on non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The rhetoric at the time was that the move was against illegal migration from Bangladesh into India, with Indian Home Minister Amit Shah calling such migrants "termites".

India has also been wary of the growing influence of China in its neighbourhood, including in Bangladesh.

Most Indian analysts agree that the visit was to reaffirm ties.

"It is largely to consolidate and assure Bangladesh on the CAA and other issues that have been an irritant in ties. The Teesta, refugee and migration are issues that are very critical," said South Asian expert S. D. Muni.

Still, there is also a domestic angle to Mr Modi's visit, with the Prime Minister set to visit the Matua community's Shri Shri Harichand Temple in Bangladesh.

The Matua community is present in large numbers in the state of West Bengal, which is going to the polls, starting today.

Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party is locked in a tough battle with the Trinamool Congress led by the state's chief minister Mamata Banerjee.