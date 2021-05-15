Modi raises alarm over rapid spread of virus in countryside

NEW DELHI • Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the alarm over the rapid spread of the coronavirus through India's vast countryside yesterday, as the official tally of infections crossed 24 million and 4,000 people died for the third straight day.

The highly transmissible B1617 variant first detected in India is also spreading across the globe, and Mr Modi said his government was "on a war footing" in its fight against the contagion.

"The outbreak is reaching rural areas with great speed," he said, addressing a group of farmers in a virtual conference. "I want to once again warn all farmers and all those who live in villages about corona."

"We are removing all obstacles that are in the way of any resources we need in this fight," said Mr Modi, who has faced severe criticism over his leadership during the health crisis.

"Work is being done on a war footing. All departments of the government, all resources, our armed forces, our scientists, everyone is working day and night to counter Covid together."

Although about two-thirds of Indians live in rural towns and villages where healthcare facilities are meagre, it was the first time Mr Modi has specifically referred to the spread of the virus in the countryside since a second wave of the epidemic erupted in February.

Indian Health Ministry data showed 4,000 deaths and 343,144 infections over the last 24 hours. It was the third consecutive day of 4,000 deaths or more, but daily infections have kept below last week's peak of 414,188.

The tally of infections since the pandemic first struck India more than a year ago crossed 24 million, and the death toll stood at 262,317.

But experts say a lack of testing in many places, particularly rural areas, meant the official count grossly underestimates the true scale of the crisis.

REUTERS