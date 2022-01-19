Modi promises deep reforms in pitch to investors

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to woo investors by promising that the fastest-growing economy in the world was committed to reforms, and called for a collective global effort to deal with problems posed by cryptocurrencies.

Mr Modi, speaking at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda online conference on Monday, noted that India was successfully moving ahead with its economic plans despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

"India is fighting cautiously and vigilantly a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, on the economic front, India is moving forward with many results that give us hope," he said.

India's economic growth is predicted to be 8.3 per cent in the current financial year and 8.7 per cent in the period from 2022 to 2023, according to the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects report.

With an eye on investors, the Indian Prime Minister focused on his government reforms agenda and said that the Indian economy provided opportunities for foreign investors in many sectors and areas, including in semiconductors.

"It is the best time to invest in India... India's commitment to deep economic reforms is another big reason why today India has remained the most attractive destination for investment during the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mr Modi.

He highlighted the decision last year to do away with the retrospective tax - which had resulted in multiple legal wrangles worth billions of dollars - as a key step to improving the ease of doing business.

"Today, India is promising ease of doing business. It is bringing government intervention down to a minimum by simplifying and reducing corporate tax."

Underlining how India's business and tech sectors had performed, he noted that over five million software developers were working in India and the country had more than 80 unicorns or start-ups valued in excess of US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) - the third-largest number in the world - of which more than 40 were set up last year. It also had 10,000 start-ups registered in the last six months alone.

At a time when countries are trying to diversify their supply chains, Mr Modi noted that India could play a key role in strengthening these global supply chains.

He also called for a collective global effort to deal with the problems posed by cryptocurrencies.

"The kind of technology it is associated with, the decision taken by a single country will be insufficient to deal with its challenges. We have to have a similar mindset," he said.

India's central bank has voiced concerns over digital currencies, saying that they may impact financial stability.

New Delhi had previously flagged that it planned to ban most cryptocurrencies, a move that would follow recent measures by China to ban cryptocurrencies.

India has more than 100 million cryptocurrency owners, according to BrokerChooser, a broker discovery and comparison platform. They hold cryptocurrency assets worth more than US$5.3 billion, according to The Economic Times.

Mr Modi also said India is working on signing free trade agreements with many countries.