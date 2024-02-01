Modi government opts for pragmatism over populism in interim budget ahead of elections

NEW DELHI - Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government held back on lavish populism in a pre-election budget unveiled on Feb 1 that balanced fiscal consolidation with increased spending on infrastructure as a way to further boost growth in the world’s fastest growing economy.

In the interim budget – which will tide over the government till elections scheduled by May 2024 – Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in capital expenditure by 11 per cent to 11.11 trillion rupees (S$179.4 billion).