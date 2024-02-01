Modi government opts for pragmatism over populism in interim budget ahead of elections

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (centre) is pictured leaving the ministry to present the budget at the parliament in New Delhi on Feb 1, 2024. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Nirmala Ganapathy
India Bureau Chief
Updated
57 sec ago
Published
43 min ago
NEW DELHI - Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government held back on lavish populism in a pre-election budget unveiled on Feb 1 that balanced fiscal consolidation with increased spending on infrastructure as a way to further boost growth in the world’s fastest growing economy. 

In the interim budget – which will tide over the government till elections scheduled by May 2024 – Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in capital expenditure by 11 per cent to 11.11 trillion rupees (S$179.4 billion).

