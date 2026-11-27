When activist Saurav Das tried to board a flight from New Delhi to London this week, the Indian authorities stopped him from leaving the country. Days earlier, a Norwegian journalist critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government faced the opposite problem: she was prevented from entering.

Then there was Bollywood actor Imran Khan, a US citizen, who was ordered to leave India after joining a protest against the country’s Election Commission in October.

Together, the cases have put a spotlight on a widening dispute over dissent and political freedoms under Modi. The tensions are playing out online too.

The Indian National Congress, the country’s main opposition party, this week sued Meta Platforms and the federal government over the removal and blocking of political content, according to Rishav Ranjan, a lawyer who filed the challenge. Meta did not respond to a request for comment.

The government has rejected suggestions that the restrictions are aimed at silencing critics, and the circumstances of the cases differ.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said on Nov 25 that the authorities are seeking clarification regarding Das’ place of birth following reports of discrepancies. Das has been advised not to use his passport until he submits a response, Jaiswal added.

The Norwegian journalist, Helle Lyng Svendsen, has said she believes the cancellation of her visa was linked to her criticism of Modi’s government. Of the 315 speakers invited to the same event as Svendsen, 115 were denied entry or had their visas cancelled, according to senior Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor.

“The aim of these actions is clearly to seek to prevent dissent by picking up on prominent individuals whose arrest, deportation, or travel ban is meant to signal to the wider public that speaking against or protesting against the government has consequences,” said Gilles Verniers, a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research whose work focuses on India’s political class and electoral politics.

Jaiswal said that “visa matters are sovereign functions of any country or any government”. India’s Home Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office did not respond to requests for a comment by the evening of Nov 26 .

Meanwhile, the removal of online content has accelerated in 2026. Google received more than 4,000 takedown requests from Indian courts and government agencies in the first half, up from about 2,200 in the previous six months, according to the company’s transparency report.

The increase was far sharper at Meta, whose services have more than one billion users in India. The company restricted 5.4 million posts or accounts in the first half of the year, compared with fewer than 42,000 in the previous six months.

The youth wing of India’s Congress party alleged in a court petition that Meta has been automatically blocking posts on Facebook and Instagram that mention or feature opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, without explaining why or disclosing any government orders behind the restrictions.

The Indian Youth Congress also put up posters across major Indian cities depicting chief executive Mark Zuckerberg in the khaki shorts and white shirt associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the Hindu nationalist organisation that is the ideological parent of Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The posters accused Meta of favouring the government.

Jyothish H.M., a national secretary of the Indian Youth Congress from Bengaluru, criticised Meta for what he described as its close ties with the Modi government. “But we will fight,” he said.

Modi’s government has faced unprecedented protests from young people in 202 6 over education scandals and a lack of job opportunities.

The pressure has been compounded by opposition groups raising allegations of voter roll irregularities ahead of key state elections.

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, goes to the polls early in 2027 . Home to more than 240 million people – more than Brazil – the state is a crucial electoral battleground, and opposition parties and youth activists are seeking to keep anger over the Election Commission and voter rolls alive through street agitations.

The government has sought to curb protests, including by moving demonstrations away from Jantar Mantar, a prominent protest site near the heart of government in New Delhi, and detaining activists before planned rallies.

The police have said such measures are needed to maintain public order, while protesters have challenged some of the restrictions in court.

Nov 26 marked another round of protests against the contentious voter roll revision, with several farmers’ unions and student organisations demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Opposition leader Gandhi has said that the protests will not stop until Kumar steps down.

“The media spotlight has grown since the student-led protests this summer, making the government seem more vulnerable,” said Shumita Deveshwar, chief India economist at GlobalData.TS Lombard. “The test will be in forthcoming polls.” BLOOMBERG