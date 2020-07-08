Model states in India suffer response fatigue, fresh surges in cases

Clad in personal protective gear, Dr Taha Mateen stands in an intensive care unit for Covid-19 patients at HBS Hospital in Bangalore.

As machines beep around him, he faces the camera and says: "I am getting calls from people saying their fathers are breathless, their daughters are breathless and they are not able to find beds in Bangalore."

In a voice choked with emotion, he adds: "Look around me. I have beds, I have oxygen beds, I have ventilators, I have all the equipment. I have another 30 beds like this, but I don't have doctors working here. Please, I need you for six hours a day. It is my fervent request,"

Dr Mateen's video went viral on Sunday. It captured the exhaustion, acute shortages and chaos in India's healthcare system as Covid-19 cases exceeded 720,000.

The city of Bangalore, where Dr Mateen works, was a model for the response to Covid-19 in India just last week. But infections have doubled in the first six days of this month, crossing 10,000.

With about 1,000 new infections a day, the famed tech city is now gripped by confusion over bed availability, disappearing medical staff and falling rates of testing.

Yesterday, India's death toll surpassed 20,000. The rates of both new infections and deaths are rising at the fastest pace in three months as 1.3 billion people emerge from a nationwide lockdown that has left tens of thousands without jobs and closed businesses.

The Mumbai and Delhi metropolises are still the worst affected, but regions that were hailed as great examples for the response to the pandemic just a week ago are now struggling with fresh surges.

Karnataka's leaders have been blaming returnees for the spike, but the state's own data says returnees constitute only 4 per cent of cases.

Health officials say overcrowding in poor neighbourhoods, lack of social distancing in workplaces and increasing transmission in hospitals have contributed to the rise in cases in Bangalore.

Dr C.N. Manjunath, a member of Karnataka's Covid-19 task force, said: "Contact tracing has also slipped with the large numbers, so a lot of asymptomatic people are walking around."

The health authorities in the state also temporarily stopped sharing details on the source of infections of new cases in their daily Covid-19 bulletins, undercutting their own aim to be transparent on the spread of the coronavirus, which causes the disease.

Insisting that another lockdown will only postpone an inevitable growth in infections, Karnataka's leaders are instead bolstering healthcare facilities.

A 10,000-bed Covid-19 care centre has been opened, and private hospitals reluctant to offer their beds have been urged to comply with state directions. A dashboard with real-time data about hospital bed availability is in the works.

To address the shortfall of healthcare professionals, Karnataka has raised the pay of doctors on contract in government hospitals and extended the services of those retiring this year.

Karnakata's medical education minister K. Sudhakar said officials were mulling over deploying medical and nursing students to provide basic care to asymptomatic Covid-19 patients in Bangalore.

The state is also offering extra marks for medical graduates registered to take postgraduate exams if they care for such patients.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring state of Kerala, which received international praise for its early and rigorous response to the pandemic that began with its - and India's - first case on Jan 30, is also showing signs of response fatigue.

"We do triple the work we used to before the pandemic. We haven't got even a week's break since February and it is stressful. Everyone who has doubts about a cough and fever, or how to be in quarantine calls us. If we take our eyes off them, immediately there will be a cluster. So we feel guilty about resting, and go on and on," said Ms Preetha, a health worker and local government representative in Kerala's Kannur district.

To ease the pressures on an exhausted health machinery, the Kerala government on Monday imposed a week-long lockdown in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, and in some areas of Malappuram district where the majority of residents had returned home from the Middle East.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is also working from home.

With 193 new cases reported on Monday, Kerala has more than 5,600 infections and 28 deaths. About 160,000 people are under observation while in home and institutional quarantine.

"Rather than severe cases, over 95 per cent of infected people are in the mild category, so apart from the dedicated Covid-19 critical care hospital in every district, there will be two first-line care centres," said Dr Amar Fettle, who is in charge of the state's Covid-19 task force.

In addition to an existing helpline, the state has launched a helpline for online and phone consultations with doctors.

"This will reduce unnecessary arrivals in the hospital of people with mild symptoms, and avoid exposure," said Dr Fettle.

Kerala has amended the state epidemic control law to make social distancing and the wearing of masks mandatory for a year. Fines for not wearing masks have also been increased from 200 rupees (S$3.70) to 10,000 rupees.