Misery mounts for millions amid Pakistan's 'monsoon on steroids'

MINGORA, PAKISTAN - Army helicopters flew sorties over cut-off areas in Pakistan's mountainous north on Wednesday and rescue parties fanned out across waterlogged plains in the south, as misery mounted for millions trapped by the country's worst floods in more than a decade.

Monsoon rains have submerged a third of Pakistan, claiming at least 1,160 lives since June and unleashing powerful floods that have washed away swathes of vital crops and damaged or destroyed more than a million homes.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called it "a monsoon on steroids" as he launched an international appeal late on Tuesday for US$160 million (S$220 million) in emergency funding.

Officials say more than 33 million people - one in every seven Pakistanis - are affected, and the rebuilding effort will cost more than US$10 billion.

The focus for now is reaching tens of thousands of people still stranded on hills and in valleys in the north, as well as remote villages in the south and west.

"We appeal to the government to help end our miseries at the soonest," said Mr Mohammad Safar, 38, outside his submerged home on Wednesday in Shikarpur in the south-eastern province of Sindh.

"The water must be drained out from here immediately so we can go back to our homes."

There is so much water, however, that there is nowhere for it to drain. Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman described the country as "a fully soaked sponge", incapable of absorbing any more rain.

Pakistan has had twice its usual amount of monsoon rain, the weather authorities say, and Balochistan and Sindh provinces have seen more than four times the average of the last three decades.

Pakistan experiences heavy - often destructive - rain during its annual monsoon season. The rain is crucial for agriculture and water supplies, but such intense downpours have not been seen in recent decades.

Officials have blamed climate change, which is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather around the world. Earlier this year, much of the nation was in the grip of a drought and heatwave, with temperatures hitting 51 deg C in Sindh province.

The latest disaster could not have come at a worse time for Pakistan, where the economy is in free fall.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif promised aid donors that any funding would be responsibly spent, saying: "I want to give my solemn pledge and solemn commitment... Every penny will be spent in a very transparent fashion. Every penny will reach the needy."

Pakistan was already desperate for international support, and the floods have compounded the challenge. Prices of basic goods - particularly onions, tomatoes and chickpeas - are soaring as vendors bemoan a lack of supplies from the flooded breadbasket provinces of Sindh and Punjab.

Makeshift relief camps have sprung up all over Pakistan - in schools, on motorways and in military bases. Displaced people are sweltering in the summer heat with sporadic food aid and little access to water.

