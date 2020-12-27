Military helicopter crash in North Pakistan leaves 4 dead

ISLAMABAD (XINHUA) - A helicopter of Pakistani army crashed in the country's north Gilgit Baltistan region, leaving four people including two pilots and two soldiers killed, an army statement said early Sunday (Dec 27).

The helicopter of army aviation crashed on Saturday due to technical reasons when it was evacuating a soldier killed earlier to a military hospital in the Gilgit Baltistan region, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.

A pilot and co-pilot, both of major rank were killed along with two soldiers belonging to different areas of the country, the statement added.

No loss of life was reported at the ground by the military.

A local source from Gilgit Baltistan told Xinhua that the incident happened on Saturday afternoon in a remote valley with no residential settlement on ground.

The source added that military teams arrived at the crash site following the accident and recovered the bodies from the wreckage of the completely destroyed helicopter.